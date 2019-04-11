Vampiro Announces He’s Been Diagnosed With Alzheimer’s Disease

– Former WCW star and current AAA Director of Talent Vampiro has announced that he’s been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Vampiro posted to Facebook announcing the news, writing, “Got some results from the doctor yesterday. Not the best of news. But in my heart I know it’s a fight I am gonna win. I am not worried about anything. I am worried about how I can give more back to everyone who needs support. I Don’t give a f**k about being sick, as me and my doctors have a plan! And I will be fine!”

Vampiro noted in a video update posted later, “I wanted to take a quick second to say thank you for all the positive support and the messages I’m receiving. I was — I just wanted to say thank you. It’s tough times, but it’s f**kin’ awesome times. I mean, I’ve got some serious trauma, brain trauma from all the concussions, as I’ve written. But it’s not the same when you hear it and you see it. It was a serious situation, I had to leave Mexico. I believe I saved my life by coming here and getting into therapy.”

He continued, “But it’s not the end of the world by any f**king means at all. I go to the gym three or four hours a day, my diet is super clean, I’m on the right medications, I’m in the right treatments. I’m gonna be fine. Alzheimer’s — I mean, f**k it, it doesn’t phase me at all.”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Vampiro in his fight against the disease.



