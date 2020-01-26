Vampiro On Hulk Hogan Putting Him Over On Nitro, People Disrespecting Hogan and Vince McMahon

– Speaking with Chris Van Vliet for a new interview, Vampiro weighed in on Hulk Hogan putting him over on Nitro and why he gets angry when people talk trash about Hogan or Vince McMahon. Vampiro and Hogan faced off during the New Blood storyline in WCW in 2000, and the match saw Vampiro get the win with assistance of Billy Kidman.

Talking about how Hogan took the loss to him, Vampiro talked about how people talk ill about Hogan today or Vince McMahon and WWE without having the proper perspective on them. You can check out the highlights and full video below:

On Hogan putting him over on WCW TV: “Yeah, I mean — and that should be a lesson to so many people in this business. I mean, he doesn’t give a f**k. He doesn’t have to give a f**k. If it wasn’t for Hulk Hogan, none of us would have a job, right? Vince McMahon and Hulk Hogan, whether you like it or not. And that’s what bothers me about wrestling today. Nobody understands that they need to say thank you. And it’s not cool to speak bad about those who came before you. All the boys today speak about Hulk Hogan — you didn’t even f**king share a dressing room. You’ve never even seen him live! Who are you to opinionate about Hulk Hogan, you know what I mean?”

On Vince McMahon not getting the respect he deserves: “Or you know, Vince McMahon. Look, you might be in the WWE today. You weren’t there when Vince went to war with the world and made this industry what it is. So shut the f**k up about their creative, and this and that. Look, because of the f**king mess that the WWE is, the wrestling industry exists in the world today whether you like it or not. So if you didn’t make it in the WWE, and you feel jaded, not only are no not drawing anywhere now and you thought you could do better on your own — and this is for anybody who just thinks that they’re better. And there’s a lot of them lately. ‘I’m leaving.’ Where the f**k are you going, you know what I’m saying? And that’s why you see all these guys sucking d**k to Vince and coming back real quick. Because you ain’t s**t.”

