Vampiro Says He Risks Injury Or Death If He Wrestles Again

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that durign a press conference for the PALL promotion in Naucalpan, Mexico, Vampiro was again confirmed that he is in the first stages of Alzheimer’s disease, something that was reported back in April. He also said that he is in the first stages of Parkinson’s and that he risks injury or death if he wrestles again. A few weeks ago he was talking about wrestling again, but here he was talking about opening a wrestling school. Vampiro, who currently lives in Las Vegas, said he was still part of AAA but is currently focusing on his health.