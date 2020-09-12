Vampiro Says He’s A Different Man Than The One Shown In His Documentary

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Vampiro spoke about how he’s been handling his Parkinson’s disease and noted that he is a ‘different man’ than the one depicted in his documentary. The film, Nail in the Coffin: The Rise and Fall of Vampiro was released earlier this month. You can find our review of it here.

On how he’s been doing physically and mentally: “Amazing. I’ve been in therapy for about a year and a half,” Vampiro said. “Really, really working on my mental health issues, the head traumas, the physical injuries and it’s been brutally difficult, but I’m advancing leaps and bounds. That guy in that movie, he doesn’t exist anymore, and I’m a 130 pounds lighter. I’m a different man. I’m grateful, and it’s because of Michael that I’ve been able to get on this journey. So the movie is a great reminder to anybody who has physical disabilities or mental health issues or the world is against them. I’m living proof that if you really really believe and you put the work in, you can overcome anything. So I’m doing amazing.”

On how the documentary came about: “It was push and pull. I’ve been sick for years, for over a decade, and I had just been diagnosed, so I was at the height of my mental health issues. So I wasn’t able to understand where I was in the present moment. Like Michael said, two, three years almost four filming. To me, it was like a month. I can’t distinguish time. I’m still struggling with that. So I told Michael two things, three things. I said, ‘I’ve had a 40-year career. So you’ve got to come with me and see it. We can’t sit down and talk about it.’ So we spaced it out because there were specific events. There was a TV series. There was Mexico. There was this, so that’s why it wasn’t consecutive because we wanted to capture the essence in different countries and really tell a story not just hearsay or he said, she said. No, come and see it. That was one thing, and the nerves is because I was so sick. So I told Michael, ‘please don’t ask me. You do it because if you ask me, I’m going to confuse you by giving you different opinions every two minutes because I don’t know what’s going on, and I’m so protective of what I don’t know.’ I was basically dying. I was 340 pounds, and I was dying. So Michael was a big motivator and making me realize I needed to save my life because if you watch the movie, that guy should be dead by now. It was because of this movie that he’s not.”