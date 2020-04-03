wrestling / News

Van Hammer Pre-Trial Pushed Back Another Week

April 3, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Van Hammer

As we previously reported, Van Hammer was arrested back on January 26 for driving under the influence, which resulted in his car hitting a five-year-old boy on a bicycle. He was originally set to have a pre-trial hearing on April 24, but PWInsider reports that has been pushed back to April 30 at 9 AM. He previously waived his right for a speedy trial and is being represented by a public defender.

