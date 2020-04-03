wrestling / News
Van Hammer Pre-Trial Pushed Back Another Week
April 3, 2020 | Posted by
As we previously reported, Van Hammer was arrested back on January 26 for driving under the influence, which resulted in his car hitting a five-year-old boy on a bicycle. He was originally set to have a pre-trial hearing on April 24, but PWInsider reports that has been pushed back to April 30 at 9 AM. He previously waived his right for a speedy trial and is being represented by a public defender.
More Trending Stories
- Stephanie McMahon Addresses Roman Reigns Dropping Out of WrestleMania 36, Says They Support Their Superstars
- Jake Roberts Says His Therapist At the Rehab Center WWE Sent Him To Was Reporting Everything He Said Back to Vince McMahon
- Jim Cornette Discusses Vince McMahon’s Banned Words, Says He Was Told Not To Use the Word ‘Wrestling’ by WWE Producer
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Sting Not Being Prepared for Starrcade 1997 Match Against Hulk Hogan, Shoots Down Rumor That He Was Intoxicated