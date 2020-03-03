wrestling / News
Van Hammer Scheduled For Court Date Next Week For DUI Arrest
March 3, 2020 | Posted by
WCW alumnus Van Hammer has his court date for his DUI arrest in January. As reported on January 27th, Hammer (real name Mark Hildreth) was arrested for an incident in which he hit a five year-old riding a bike and changed with driving under the influence with injuries to another person, felony hit and run, and leaving the scene of an injury crash.
According PWInsider, Hildreth is set to appear in Palm Beach County Court next Monday in the case. He was ordered in a hearing back in January not to have contact with the victim or witnesses, to avoid drugs and alcohol, and to be available for random testing.
