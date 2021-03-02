Vanessa Borne On Not Wrestling For Over A Year: ‘I Miss It So Much’

Vanessa Borne was recently interviewed on The Neeley Neal Show, and she discussed several topics, including wanting to get back in the ring in WWE.

Borne has not wrestled for the company since January of last year, despite reportedly being called up to the WWE main roster during that same time period.

So, when asked about her current priorities, Borne revealed that it’s all about returning to the ring (via Fightful):

“I’m in this weird period where I haven’t been wrestling for a while. My main priority is getting back in the ring, I miss it so much. Basically, getting myself back into ring shape. I always stay ready, but I’m getting as prepared as possible to get back in the ring. I also have a lot of other side projects. I’m just learning more about a bunch of different things and see how I can find myself and what I can come up with based on this influx of knowledge I’m trying to gain.”

Borne signed with WWE back in 2016 and competed in the first Mae Young Classic, losing to current NWA Women’s Champion and AEW superstar Serena Deeb in the Round of 32.