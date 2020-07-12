Vanessa Borne Reportedly Called to Main Roster Earlier This Year

Vanessa Borne made her way to the main roster earlier this year, though you wouldn’t be blamed for not knowing it. Fightful Select reports that Borne was called up at the start of the year in January or February, which is why she hasn’t appeared on NXT since then.

According to the site, Vanessa Borne has been waiting for her debut since then but moved and hasn’t been regularly flown back into Orlando for tapings since. The site says her situation was compared to Riddick Moss, who was promoted to the main roster upon re-signing. WWE has been forced to undergo some major shifts in directions and storyline due to a host of issues including the COVID-19 pandemic and personnel changes related (and unreleated) to that, Paul Heyman exiting the role of Raw’s Executive Director and more.

Borne’s status as of this time is not known. Her last match was at an NXT live event on January 30th when she teamed with Indi Hartwell and Jessi Kamea in a losing effort to Catalina Garcia, Mercedes Martinez and Rita Reis.