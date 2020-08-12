Vanessa Borne Wants to Manage the Raw Underground Dancers

– As previously reported, the appearance of the women dancers on the Raw Underground segments have been the subject of controversy his week. WWE women’s Superstar Liv Morgan even commented that she wants to see them back and doesn’t see them as a hindrance to the WWE Women’s Evolution. Additionally, NXT Superstar Vanessa Borne tweeted that she’d like to manage the dancers.

When responding to Liv Morgan’s comments on wanting to see the dancers back on Raw UG, Vanessa Borne wrote, “Even better, let me manage these ladies. I know a thing or two about 8 counts and body movement.” You can view her comments and Liv Morgan’s response below.