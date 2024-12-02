wrestling / News

Vanessa Hudgens Reveals She Has A ‘Girl Crush’ on Rhea Ripley

December 2, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Rhea Ripley WWE Raw 9-2-24 Image Credit: WWE

In a video WWE posted to Instagram, actress Vanessa Hudgens spoke about her love of WWE and in particular noted that she had a ‘girl crush’ on Rhea Ripley.

She said: “I love me some Rhea Ripley. I am her biggest fan, and I have the biggest girl crush on her. I could just watch her forever.

Hudgens has been a fan of WWE for years and has appeared in attendance at several events.

Rhea Ripley, Vanessa Hudgens, Joseph Lee

