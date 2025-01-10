wrestling / News

Vanessa Hudgens Pledges Allegiance To Chelsea Green, Green Says She’d Love To Wrestle Hudgens

January 10, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Vanessa Hudgens WWE Raw 1-6-25 Image Credit: Netflix

Vanessa Hudgens has pledged her allegiance to Chelsea Green, and Green says she’d be up for a match with the actress and wrestling fan. Hudgens, a longtime wrestling fan, has attended several WWE shows recently and has expressed her appreciation for the WWE Women’s United States Champion. A new backstage video from Raw saw Hudgens refer to Green as a misunderstood artist before pledging her allegiance to the “Champion of the United States.”

Meanwhile, Green appeared on Casual Conversations With The Classic and, when asked what celebrity she would like to face, named Hudgens. She noted (per Fightful):

“So, I want to wrestle Cardi B, but now that I keep seeing Miss Vanessa Hudgens, I think I might also swerve. I’m going to give myself a match with Vanessa Hudgens and a match with Cardi B. Those are my dream celeb matches right now.”

