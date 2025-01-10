wrestling / News
Vanessa Hudgens Pledges Allegiance To Chelsea Green, Green Says She’d Love To Wrestle Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens has pledged her allegiance to Chelsea Green, and Green says she’d be up for a match with the actress and wrestling fan. Hudgens, a longtime wrestling fan, has attended several WWE shows recently and has expressed her appreciation for the WWE Women’s United States Champion. A new backstage video from Raw saw Hudgens refer to Green as a misunderstood artist before pledging her allegiance to the “Champion of the United States.”
Meanwhile, Green appeared on Casual Conversations With The Classic and, when asked what celebrity she would like to face, named Hudgens. She noted (per Fightful):
“So, I want to wrestle Cardi B, but now that I keep seeing Miss Vanessa Hudgens, I think I might also swerve. I’m going to give myself a match with Vanessa Hudgens and a match with Cardi B. Those are my dream celeb matches right now.”
A referência a HSM! ❤️
Vanessa Hudgens em vídeo de apoio para a lutadora de WWE Chelsea Green. pic.twitter.com/KXZawD00XX
— Vanessa Hudgens Brasil (@vahudgensbr) January 10, 2025
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Interested in Malakai Black, Note On When Black Is Expected To Be Done With AEW
- Seth Rollins On Vince McMahon Coming Up With His ‘Freakin’ Nickname
- Eric Bischoff On Why He Thinks Hulk Hogan Got Booed On WWE Raw
- Backstage Details on WWE’s Response To Negative Reaction To Hulk Hogan at WWE Raw on Netflix Debut