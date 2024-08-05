Vanessa Hudgens Praises Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley SummerSlam Match

Vanessa Hudgens was among those watching WWE SummerSlam, and she was a particular fan of Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan. The Bad Boys and Tick, Tick… Boom! co-star posted to her Instagram account expressing her love for Rhea Ripley and the storyline between Ripley, Morgan and Dominik Mysterio, as you can see below.

Morgan defeated Ripley to retain the WWE Women’s World Championship after Dominik turned on Ripley.