wrestling / News
Vanessa Hudgens Praises Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley SummerSlam Match
August 4, 2024 | Posted by
Vanessa Hudgens was among those watching WWE SummerSlam, and she was a particular fan of Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan. The Bad Boys and Tick, Tick… Boom! co-star posted to her Instagram account expressing her love for Rhea Ripley and the storyline between Ripley, Morgan and Dominik Mysterio, as you can see below.
Morgan defeated Ripley to retain the WWE Women’s World Championship after Dominik turned on Ripley.
Vanessa Hudgens knows what’s up🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/MmuV8AvdQE
— 🖤Moné🥀18🖤 (@Moneezy05) August 4, 2024
Vanessa Hudgens been one of us 💯 pic.twitter.com/B7qZzLv8qi
— That’s Freakin’ Wrestling Podcast (@ThatsFNW) August 4, 2024
More Trending Stories
- More Backstage Notes From WWE SummerSlam, Reaction to Stephanie McMahon’s Return, Shane McMahon Meeting Tony Khan
- Backstage Notes From WWE SummerSlam, Update on Jacob Fatu, Use of Referee Cams
- MJF References Vince McMahon’s Misconduct Allegations in Response to Trolling Fan on Social Media
- Jey Uso Responds to His Father’s Comments Criticizing His WWE Creative