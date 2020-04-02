wrestling / News

AEW News: Vanguard-1 Rejects Inner Circle Offer Again, Anna Jayy vs. Hikaru Shida Video

April 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Jericho AEW Dynamite Vanguard1

– Vanguard-1 turned down a second chance to join the Inner Circle on this week’s Dynamite. As you can see in the below video, Matt Hardy’s drone showed up at Chris Jericho’s compound and turned down a recruitment pitch, after which Jericho called to release the hounds:

– AEW also released the Anna Jayy vs. Hikaru Shida match, as you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dynamite, Hikaru Shida, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading