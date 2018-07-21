Vanguard Championship Wrestling Announces 12th Annual Liberty Lottery

Vanguard Championship Wrestling has announced their 12th annual Liberty Lottery show for July 28 at the Norfolk Masonic Temple in Norfolk, Virginia. Here’s the press release:

It’s the biggest professional wrestling event in the state of Virginia, and it’s returning to the Norfolk Masonic Temple on Saturday night July 28th!

Witness the 20-man over-the-top-rope Liberty Lottery match, featuring:

“The Vampire Warrior” Gangrel

“Mr. Xcellence Brandon Scott

Brian Pillman Jr.

“The Latin Hearrthrob” Gino

Former WWE/ECW Superstar Kevin Thorn

Noise Pollution (Maxx Morrison & Roc Richards)

and many more!

Also on the card:

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Swoggle teams up with Livid the Clown and Wes Rogers to battle The Sanctuary in a six-man tag team grudge match!

“Platinum Icon” Phil Brown challenges J.J. Blake for the VCW United States Liberty Championship in an “I Quit” Match!

VCW Commonwealth Heritage Champion Ken Dixon defends against his former tag team partner Joe Keys!

“2nd Generation Giant” Big Sean Studd goes one-on-one with “Big Money” Benjamin Banks!

VCW Tag Team Champions The Hell Cats (Jimmy Starz & Sexy Steve) have issued an open challenge to any team man enough to face them!

Join our Facebook event page today for the latest details!

Tickets are available online now at vcw-wrestling.com!

EVENT: VCW presents the 12th Annual Liberty Lottery

WHO: Vanguard Championship Wrestling

WHEN: Saturday July 28th – Doors open at 6 PM; Bell Time is 7:30 PM

WHERE: Norfolk Masonic Temple – 7001 Granby Street; Norfolk, VA 23505

COST: Ringside seats are $25; General Admission is $20; Kids 5 years and under get in FREE

TICKETS: www.vcw-wrestling.com

SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook.com/vcwrestling – Instagram.com/officialvcw – Twitter: @OfficialVCW