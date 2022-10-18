Vanguardia/GCW Deathmatch Elite Por Siempre Pt. 2 Complete Results 10.14.2022: Vanguardia Extraordinario/DDT Extreme Championship & More

Part 2 of Game Changer Wrestling and Vanguardia’s Deathmatch Elite Por Siempre event was held on October 14 in Pachuca, Hidalgo, Mexico. You can find the full results (per Cagematch) below.

*Dragon Suicida def. Steve Manson

*Lucha Maniaks Tag Team Championships: Epydemius Jr. & Juventud Aerea def. Hannya & Yuichi Kagura

*Gringo Loco def. Devitt Rodriguez & Gasparin Jr.

*El Gallego def. El Sable

*Jitsu & Rey Dragon def. Cole Radrick & Jimmy Lloyd

*Vanguardia Extraordinario Championship & DDT Extreme Championship: Joey Janela [DDT Extreme] def. Adrenalina [Replacement for Jimmy][Vanguardia Extraordinario]

*Light Tubes Match: Alex Colon def. Crazy King

*Explosion & Glass Match: Drew Parker & El Mago def. Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo)