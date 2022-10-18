wrestling / News
Vanguardia/GCW Deathmatch Elite Por Siempre Pt. 2 Complete Results 10.14.2022: Vanguardia Extraordinario/DDT Extreme Championship & More
October 18, 2022 | Posted by
Part 2 of Game Changer Wrestling and Vanguardia’s Deathmatch Elite Por Siempre event was held on October 14 in Pachuca, Hidalgo, Mexico. You can find the full results (per Cagematch) below.
*Dragon Suicida def. Steve Manson
*Lucha Maniaks Tag Team Championships: Epydemius Jr. & Juventud Aerea def. Hannya & Yuichi Kagura
*Gringo Loco def. Devitt Rodriguez & Gasparin Jr.
*El Gallego def. El Sable
*Jitsu & Rey Dragon def. Cole Radrick & Jimmy Lloyd
*Vanguardia Extraordinario Championship & DDT Extreme Championship: Joey Janela [DDT Extreme] def. Adrenalina [Replacement for Jimmy][Vanguardia Extraordinario]
*Light Tubes Match: Alex Colon def. Crazy King
*Explosion & Glass Match: Drew Parker & El Mago def. Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo)
More Trending Stories
- Candice LeRae On When She Knew She’d Return to WWE, Wants The Way To Come Back
- EC3 Blames Vince McMahon For “Disregarded” Bliss Angle
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Losing Respect For Shawn Michaels After SummerSlam Match With Hulk Hogan
- Carmella in Leopard Print Dress, Raquel Rodriguez, Maryse Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week