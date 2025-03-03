wrestling / News
WWE News: Variety Covers Travis Scott’s Involvement in Elimination Chamber, Pat McAfee’s Canada Complaints Get Coverage
March 2, 2025 | Posted by
– Travis Scott’s involvement in the assault on Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber got coverage in one of the major entertainment trades. As noted, Scott joined in on the assault of Rhodes by The Rock and John Cena that closed last night’s show. Variety covered Scott’s involvement, as well as The Rock’s comments about Scott’s appearance at the post-show press event.
– Pat McAfee’s complaints at the announcer’s desk over Canada booing the US National Anthem also got mainstream coverage with Deadline and the New York Post posting articles about it.
