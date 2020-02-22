wrestling / News
Various News: Angelina Love Appears on FOX Sports Midwest, Jamie Senegal Set for D-Generation F, Naomi Unboxes Her New Funko Pop
– ROH talent Angelina Love appeared on FOX Sports Midwest this week. You can check out a video of her appearance and segment below. She promoted ROH’s upcoming event in St. Louis, Missouri.
Angelina Love commented on the event, “It’s true when they say it’s the best wrestling on the planet. We have the most incredible roster, bringing the best matches to St. Louis.”
– GCW has announced that Jamie Senegal will be in action for the upcoming D-Generation F card. The event is scheduled for April 2 in Tampa, Florida. You can check out the announcement below.
JAMIE SENEGAL is coming to
D-GENERATION F!
4/2 – 11am
Reserved Seating:https://t.co/G1Lr8rELYK
GA Tickets are FREE! pic.twitter.com/LZUcwqv57I
– WWE released a video of Naomi unboxing her new Funko Pop Vinyl figure. You can check out that video below.
