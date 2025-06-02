wrestling / News

Various News: Anthony Bowens Runs Into Judgment Day At Netflix Event, Pic of CM Punk & Liv Morgan At Event

June 1, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Anthony Bowens hung out with The Judgment Day at Netflix’s Tudum event. Bowens was at the event, which features an appearance by a number of WWE stars, and he shared pics from the show that included himself hanging out with Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and Raquel Rodriguez.

Bowens wrote in the post:

“Tudums, Collisions, Influencing, and Forbidden Doors.

I am The Pride of Professional Wrestling”

https://x.com/Bowens_Official/status/1929263369132847486

– In other wrestling Tudum news, Paradigm Talent Agency shared a pic of CM Punk and Morgan at the event:

