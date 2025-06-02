wrestling / News
Various News: Anthony Bowens Runs Into Judgment Day At Netflix Event, Pic of CM Punk & Liv Morgan At Event
June 1, 2025 | Posted by
– Anthony Bowens hung out with The Judgment Day at Netflix’s Tudum event. Bowens was at the event, which features an appearance by a number of WWE stars, and he shared pics from the show that included himself hanging out with Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and Raquel Rodriguez.
Bowens wrote in the post:
“Tudums, Collisions, Influencing, and Forbidden Doors.
I am The Pride of Professional Wrestling”
https://x.com/Bowens_Official/status/1929263369132847486
– In other wrestling Tudum news, Paradigm Talent Agency shared a pic of CM Punk and Morgan at the event:
More Trending Stories
- Further Clarification On WWE Status of Progress Champion Luke Jacobs
- Note on Backstage Reactions To WWE Evolution Return Announcement
- Chris Jericho Reveals That Sabu Proposed a Match for the Jericho Cruise, Wanted To Jump Off the Boat
- Bill Eadie Reflects on Wearing Face Paint in Demolition, Working With British Bulldogs