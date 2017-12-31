 

Various News: Chris Jericho and Delta Airlines Have Amusing Twitter Exchange, Fan Poll on WWE Superstars Poised for a Breakout 2018, and Undertaker Artwork Featured on Canvas 2 Canvas

December 31, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Chris Jericho

– Chris Jericho recently posted on Twitter that after a Delta Airlines flight attendant told him that Jericho had flown three million miles with Delta, Jericho thought it deserved a free cocktail. Delta Airlines then responded with tweet using some of Jericho’s own favorite catchphrases. You can check out the exchange below.

– WWE has a new fan poll asking, “Which Superstar is most likely to have a breakout year in 2018?” Currently, Sami Zayn leads the poll at 20 percent. Elias came in second at 19 percent. Jason Jordan came in third with 17 percent. Carmella was fourth with 15 percent. The Bludgeon Brothers came in last with eight percent.

– WWE released this week’s Canvas 2 Canvas video, which features new artwork for The Undertaker. You can check out that the new video in the player below.

