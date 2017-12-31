Various News: Chris Jericho and Delta Airlines Have Amusing Twitter Exchange, Fan Poll on WWE Superstars Poised for a Breakout 2018, and Undertaker Artwork Featured on Canvas 2 Canvas

– Chris Jericho recently posted on Twitter that after a Delta Airlines flight attendant told him that Jericho had flown three million miles with Delta, Jericho thought it deserved a free cocktail. Delta Airlines then responded with tweet using some of Jericho’s own favorite catchphrases. You can check out the exchange below.

Flight attendant just came to my seat and told me I’ve flown THREE MILLION miles on @Delta….I think that deserves a free cocktail at least! — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) December 31, 2017

Oh wow, what an accomplishment! Are you looking for the gift? The gift of Delta?? Well, please follow and DM your confirmation number so we can show our gratitude for your preference and so you can…drink it in mannnnnn! *HVI — Delta (@Delta) December 31, 2017

– WWE has a new fan poll asking, “Which Superstar is most likely to have a breakout year in 2018?” Currently, Sami Zayn leads the poll at 20 percent. Elias came in second at 19 percent. Jason Jordan came in third with 17 percent. Carmella was fourth with 15 percent. The Bludgeon Brothers came in last with eight percent.

– WWE released this week’s Canvas 2 Canvas video, which features new artwork for The Undertaker. You can check out that the new video in the player below.