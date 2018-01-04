Various News: Chris Jericho Responds to Criticism for His Wrestle Kingdom 12 Dedication to Chris Benoit, Cyborg Is Excited About Becky Lynch’s Return

– As previously reported, Chris Jericho dedicated his match with Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 12 today to his late fallen friends, Chris Benoit and Eddie Guerrero. He also posted some fan art on his Instagram account, which shows him in front of the spirits of Benoit and Guerrero. Jericho later addressed some criticism he received for posting the artwork and dedication in a video posted by WrestlingNews.Co, which you can see below. The video was recorded shortly before Jericho’s match at Wrestle Kingdom 12.

– UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg Justino posted a tweet this week on the return of Becky Lynch to Smackdown. You can check out Cyborg’s tweet below.