Various News: Cody Rhodes Explains Why He Didn’t Wear His Father’s Jacket at Wrestle Kingdom 12, Sammy Guevara Explains His Beef With Ricochet

– Cody Rhodes responded to a fan on Twitter who said he could’ve come out wearing the jacket of his father, late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, for Cody Rhodes’ match at Wrestle Kingdom 12. Cody Rhodes responded and explained that second and third generation Superstars need to work to be themselves instead of just doing their parents’ moves just to get a reaction. You can check out his tweet and response to the fan on Twitter below.

I LOVE that jacket, but it's a thin line for 2nd/3rd generation types. If we don't make an attempt to be ourselves, we do a disservice to the legacy. I don't do the bionic elbow…would people react if I did? Yes, but all that means is that Dusty was over and I already know that. https://t.co/xawYtLwKPU — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 7, 2018

– Independent wrestler Sammy Guevara released a new video commenting on the rumors that he has a beef with Ricochet. You can check out that the video below.