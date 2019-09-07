wrestling / News

Various News: Daga Reportedly Signs With Impact Wrestling, Chris Jericho Shirt Is Best-Seller

September 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Trey Daga Impact XPLOSION

The Wrestling Observer is reported that Daga has signed with Impact Wrestling. Impact and Daga haven’t confirmed or announced the news yet.

– The Observer also reports Chris Jericho’s new “A Little Bit of the Bubbly” t-shirt is now a best seller at Pro Wrestling Tees.

Chris Jericho, Daga, Impact Wrestling, Jeffrey Harris

