Various News: Daga Reportedly Signs With Impact Wrestling, Chris Jericho Shirt Is Best-Seller
September 7, 2019 | Posted by
– The Wrestling Observer is reported that Daga has signed with Impact Wrestling. Impact and Daga haven’t confirmed or announced the news yet.
– The Observer also reports Chris Jericho’s new “A Little Bit of the Bubbly” t-shirt is now a best seller at Pro Wrestling Tees.
