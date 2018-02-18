Various News: Finn Balor Says He’s Not an Underdog, Ricardo Rodriguez Celebrates Birthday

– WWE released a backstage promo featuring Finn Balor talking about the previously announced 7-man gauntlet match for Raw on Monday and the Elimination Chamber match next weekend.

Finn Balor stated on the upcoming matches, “People say I’m the underdog. I’m not the underdog. I’m *over*, dawg.” You can check out the video of his promo below.

– For today’s wrestling birthdays, former WWE ring announcer for Alberto Del Rio, Ricardo Rodriguez, celebrates his birthday today. He turns 32 years old.