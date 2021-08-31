wrestling / News

Various News: John Cena Set For New York Comic-Con & C2E2, AEW Superfan Gets Surprise Dynamite Upgrade

August 31, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– John Cena is heading to a couple major fan conventions in New York Comic-Con & C2E2. Reedpop announced on the respective conventions’ Twitter accounts that Cena will appear at both cons.

New York Comic Con takes place the weekend of October 7th through the 10th, while C2E2 is in Chicago the weekend of October 10th through the 12th.

– AEW and State Farm teamed up to surprise a superfan with a a behind the scenes upgrade to her Dynamite tickets. You can see the video below of Britt Baker surprising a megafan named Cierra with a visit in the middle of an interview about her love of the company and backstage visit to meet with several of the stars including MJF, Cody Rhodes, and others:

