Various News: A Look Inside Arena For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Shannon Moore Guest Coaching At WWE Performance Center, WWE Taking Over Ringside Fest

– AEW has posted a photo of the inside of the Capital One Arena in Washington DC ahead of tonight’s premiere of AEW Dynamite on TNT. It was noted that extra tickets were released for the event.

Production has released more seats for tomorrow’s #AEWDynamite Premier. Be part of history and get your tickets now at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq! pic.twitter.com/SmDkOk20BM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 1, 2019

– Shannon Moore has been guest coaching at the WWE Performance Center this week.

– WWE has announced that they will take over Ringside Fest. The announcement reads:

WWE Superstars Seth Rollins, Sasha Banks, Jeff Hardy, and Ricochet Take Over NYC!

NEW YORK, NY – RINGSIDE COLLECTIBLES, INC. presents the 16th annual RINGSIDE FEST scheduled for Sunday, November 3rd at Carolines on Broadway in Times Square, New York City.

This blockbuster event includes appearances by WWE Superstars:

Sasha Banks & Jeff Hardy (appearing 9am-12pm)

Universal Champion Seth Rollins & Ricochet (appearing 1pm-4pm)

Tickets are required for autograph and photo opportunities. Availability is very limited.

To order tickets and for more details visit RingsideFest.com!

Mattel’s design team will also be on hand with the latest WWE Action Figures on display and answering questions from fans!

Ringside Collectibles, Inc. is the #1 on-line retailer of Mattel WWE wrestling figures! Visit Ringside Collectibles at WrestlingFigures.com