Various News: AAA Considering Using Jon Moxley & Elite For Future Show, ROH Expanding on New Sinclair Sports Channels

– AAA is reportedly considering using several AEW stars, including Jon Moxley, on a major upcoming show. The WON reports that the company has no specific date set with Kenny Omega, who is the AAA Mega Heavyweight Champion, but that the company is looking at using him and the Young Bucks as a trio for a future big show, and that Moxley is also being talked about.

– The site also reports that ROH will continue to get new levels of expansion into the former Fox Sports Net channels that Sinclair Broadcast Group purchased. The current plan is to have ROH TV appear on all the channels on Friday at midnight, which would be the first airing in most markets. Los Angeles and Phoenix are getting ROH for the first time as part of this deal, while Chicago will begin carrying the company in February.