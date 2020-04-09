wrestling / News

Various News: AAA to Stream eSports Tournaments, New ROH Highlights

April 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AAA FITE

– AAA will be streaming weekly fighting game tournaments with pro gamers, AAA announcers, and wrestlers. You can check out the announcement below.

– ROH is set to stream the Frankie Kazarian vs. Flip Gordan match from Global Wars: Lowell 2018 later tonight starting at 9:00 pm EST. Additionally, ROH released some new highlight clips this week that you can check out below.








