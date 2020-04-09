wrestling / News
Various News: AAA to Stream eSports Tournaments, New ROH Highlights
April 9, 2020
– AAA will be streaming weekly fighting game tournaments with pro gamers, AAA announcers, and wrestlers. You can check out the announcement below.
Presentamos a los primeros players #LeyendasAAA de Street Fighter V:@801_Gustavo 🇺🇸@KusanagiFGC 🇲🇽@FGC_ElTigre 🇲🇽@ChrisNhoods 🇲🇽@CHOCALLII 🇲🇽@geightgrade 🇲🇽@FGCPhantomMiria🇲🇽
Este domingo 12 por Facebook Live, YouTube y Twitch de @LuchaLibreAAA a las 6:00pm #AlwaysLucha pic.twitter.com/NDTPJnDvJj
— LuchaAAAEsports (@LuchaAAAesports) April 8, 2020
– ROH is set to stream the Frankie Kazarian vs. Flip Gordan match from Global Wars: Lowell 2018 later tonight starting at 9:00 pm EST. Additionally, ROH released some new highlight clips this week that you can check out below.
