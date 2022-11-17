wrestling / News
Various News: Abadon Comments on Recent Injury, The Rock & Dany Garcia Discuss the XFL Draft, Raquel Rodriguez Set for Celtic Warrior Workouts
– As previously reported, AEW wrestler Abadon suffered an injury over the weekend. She shared the following comments on the injury via Twitter:
“It’s just a little bump in the road. I have a lot to offer, you may not think so, but I do. We’re only 4 years in with so many to give. One day I’ll be undeniable. Your love and support has been overwhelming in the best way. Thank you.”
— Abadon_AEW (@abadon_AEW) November 17, 2022
– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia appeared on ESPN SportsCenter to discuss the XFL Draft:
– WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez joins Sheamus on Celtic Warrior Workouts this weekend. The new episode debuts tomorrow at 10:00 am EST:
Tune in this Friday at 10am ET for The @RaquelWWE ‘Back & The Beast’ Celtic Warrior Workout 🥵 sub2see https://t.co/d6njV8uypa pic.twitter.com/rTpVZG9j6B
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) November 16, 2022
