Various News: Abadon Theme Song Available Online, Free ROH Match Featuring Silas Young

June 18, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Abadon’s AEW theme song is available online. It’s called ‘Upside Down’ by Bonesteel. It was announced last night that she had signed with AEW, following her victory over Anna Jay on Dynamite.

– ROH has released a free match online featuring Josh Woods vs. Silas Young.

