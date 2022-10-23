Various News: Ace Steel Comments On ‘False Accusations’, NXT Halloween Havoc Cold Open, Two More Episodes of WOW – Women of Wrestling Online

– In a post on his Instagram Story, Ace Steel, made his first ‘comments’ since he was fired from AEW earlier this week. He made a note about ‘false accusations running wild.’ He didn’t clarify what he meant.

Steel was a part of the brawl at All Out and there were rumors that he bit Kenny Omega and threw a chair at one of the Young Bucks. The bite was seemingly proven when Kenny Omega made a media appearance and a mark was visible.

Ace Steel posted this on Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/1GYIpXrdUb — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) October 22, 2022

– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released two more episodes online.

– WWE has released the cold open for tonight’s NXT Halloween Havoc, narrated by Chucky, online.