Various News: Ace Steel Comments On ‘False Accusations’, NXT Halloween Havoc Cold Open, Two More Episodes of WOW – Women of Wrestling Online
– In a post on his Instagram Story, Ace Steel, made his first ‘comments’ since he was fired from AEW earlier this week. He made a note about ‘false accusations running wild.’ He didn’t clarify what he meant.
Steel was a part of the brawl at All Out and there were rumors that he bit Kenny Omega and threw a chair at one of the Young Bucks. The bite was seemingly proven when Kenny Omega made a media appearance and a mark was visible.
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released two more episodes online.
– WWE has released the cold open for tonight’s NXT Halloween Havoc, narrated by Chucky, online.