Various News: ACH vs. Calvin Tankman Set for Slamilton, ICW Announces Shlak vs. Meng, Danny Limelight to Make GCW Debut at The Last Resort
– Black Label Pro has announced that ACH will face Calvin Tankman for the first time at next month’s Slamilton event. The card is scheduled for November 21 at RDS Gym in Crown Point, Indiana. You can view the announcement on ACH vs. Tankman below:
** SLAMILTON **
FIRST TIME MATCH:
ACH vs Calvin Tankman
Limited Tix: https://t.co/I1mQQWuhPo pic.twitter.com/NRJDUvxK74
— Black Label Pro (@BLabelPro) October 13, 2020
– ICW No Holds Barred has announced that Shlak will face Meng at No Holds Barred Vol. 8. The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 14 in Port Richey, Florida. You can check out the announcement here:
FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨
SHLAK vs MENG ☠️ #NHB8 is COMING to
PORT RICHEY FLORIDA! 🌴
Saturday Night November 14th
8PM Belltime!
Tickets On Sale NOW – https://t.co/tLjph2jgxq
Art – @Toms_Customs pic.twitter.com/zp2J0N8LkL
— ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) October 13, 2020
– GCW has announced that Danny Limelight will be making his promotional debut on Saturday, October 17 at The Last Resort. The event will be streamed live on FITE TV. It will be held at Oak Canyon Park in Silverado, California.
*10/17 CALI UPDATE*
Just Added
DANNY LIMELIGHT makes his GCW debut THIS SATURDAY!
Plus:
JANELA vs AJ
RSP vs BLAKE
The return of JUICY
+ more TBA
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/9GSPL47Oel
10/17 – 4PM PST
Oak Canyon Park
Silverado CA pic.twitter.com/IfWA73MBRQ
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) October 13, 2020
