Various News: ACH vs. Calvin Tankman Set for Slamilton, ICW Announces Shlak vs. Meng, Danny Limelight to Make GCW Debut at The Last Resort

October 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Black Label Pro has announced that ACH will face Calvin Tankman for the first time at next month’s Slamilton event. The card is scheduled for November 21 at RDS Gym in Crown Point, Indiana. You can view the announcement on ACH vs. Tankman below:

– ICW No Holds Barred has announced that Shlak will face Meng at No Holds Barred Vol. 8. The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 14 in Port Richey, Florida. You can check out the announcement here:

– GCW has announced that Danny Limelight will be making his promotional debut on Saturday, October 17 at The Last Resort. The event will be streamed live on FITE TV. It will be held at Oak Canyon Park in Silverado, California.

