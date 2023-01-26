– A new episode of The Sessions dropped today, featuring AEW star Action Andretti chatting with Renee Paquette:

Action Andretti is the newest overnight sensation of All Elite Wrestling following a surprise win over Chris Jericho, but it’s good to know the kid is staying humble. Andretti joins The Sessions to discuss what went into his breakout victory over Jericho, Tony Khan’s pumped reaction and what it means to finally become a success after years of grinding on the independent scene.

– Meanwhile, Big Bill, aka Big Bill Morrissey, was the guest on a new episode of AEW Unrestricted:

Big Bill talks had an unexpected stare down with actor Ken Jeong (aka Mr. Chow from The Hangover) at AEW: Dynamite in Los Angeles. He shares that story along with his journey to AEW including his first meetings with Tony Khan, MJF and Wardlow. He speaks to tagging with Lee Moriarty and working with Stokely Hathaway and The Firm. Bill also candidly details his struggle with anxiety and depression, and his path to sobriety, and the role that Diamond Dallas Page has played in helping him share his story. Plus, Bill recalls what it was like to return to wrestling during the pandemic, working a ladder match with the Hardy Boys, the advice that Chris Jericho gave him upon his return to wrestling, the 5-second rule that keeps him going, and his recent engagement to Lexy Nair.

– Some of the WOW – Women of Wrestling Superheroes made an appearance on Let’s Make a Deal this week. You can check out a clip of Foxxy Fierce and Coach Campanelli appearing on the show below: