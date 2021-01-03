wrestling / News
Various News: Adam Cole Praises Brodie Lee Jr, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, UpUpDownDown 2020 Rewind
– In a post on Twitter, Adam Cole commented on the video of Brodie Lee Jr successfully retaining his TNT title by pinning him with a discus clothesline.
He wrote: “Love you Brodie. Lil Brodie is gonna rule the world.”
– WWE has posted a video showing the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.
– The latest video from UpUpDownDown is a year in review for 2020.
