Various News: Adam Cole Praises Brodie Lee Jr, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, UpUpDownDown 2020 Rewind

– In a post on Twitter, Adam Cole commented on the video of Brodie Lee Jr successfully retaining his TNT title by pinning him with a discus clothesline.

He wrote: “Love you Brodie. Lil Brodie is gonna rule the world.”

Love you Brodie. Lil Brodie is gonna rule the world. ♥️ https://t.co/8JgjN9hkoD — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) January 2, 2021

– WWE has posted a video showing the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.

– The latest video from UpUpDownDown is a year in review for 2020.