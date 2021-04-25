Various News: Adam Cole Returns On This Week’s NXT, Kickstarter Launched For Al Snow Comic, Preview For Tomorrow’s WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures

– WWE has announced that this week’s episode of NXT will feature the first interview with Adam Cole since his loss to Kyle O’Reilly at NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver.

Here’s the updated lineup

* Bronson Reed vs. Austin Theory (If Reed wins, he gets a North American title shot)

* Dakota Kai vs. Mercedes Martinez

* Kushida & MSK vs. Legado del Fantasma

* Adam Cole returns

Hear from @AdamColePro for the first since a brutal #NXTTakeover: Stand & Deliver. Cole sits down with sports journalist @ArashMarkazi this Tuesday on #WWENXT at 8/7 C on @USA_Network. https://t.co/a7CP2ZXF39 pic.twitter.com/g9GTqP0vHq — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 24, 2021

– WWE has released a new preview for tomorrow’s episode of Most Wanted Treasures on A&E:

SNEAK PEEK: @TripleH & @StephMcMahon enlist @Undertaker to join the hunt for his original purple gear during an all new WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures TOMORROW at 10/9c on @AETV. #WWEonAE pic.twitter.com/a5Qs3f8kve — WWE's Most Wanted Treasures on A&E (@TreasuresWWE) April 24, 2021

– A Kickstarter has been launched for a new double-sized, 40-page comic called The Ballad of Al Snow and Head.

Here’s a synopsis: THE BALLAD OF AL SNOW AND HEAD takes us on a journey deep into Al’s mind. Together with Head, he runs the JOB Squad Detective Agency, looking out for the surviving citizens of a post-apocalyptic Louisville. When the heart of a barmaid is stolen, Al sets out to find it. At any cost. Without fear… or rational thought. From blending with high society in the Ville to battling the rejects in the flooded Mire, Al risks it all for, well, no one is really sure.