Various News: Jazwares’ Jeremy Padawer Offers Update on AEW Action Figures, Dalton’s Castle Episode 4

– While speaking to Adventures in Collecting, Jazwares’ Partner Jeremy Padawer provided an update on the upcoming AEW action figure line. During the chat, Padawer said there is a plan for a second variant run for the first wave of AEW action figures.

Padawer stated (via Fightful), “I think the skin tones are good, they’re going to be better. We’ll launch and then there will be a better variant. We’re definitely going to do a variant run of series one; lighter skin tones to start, darker and more rich skin tones towards the end of the run. I don’t know which one is going to be more rare yet.”

Series 1 of the AEW Unrivaled collection is expected to arrive later in July.

– ROH released episode four of Dalton’s Castle, featuring Castle’s new alter ego of Rochester Peacockovich. You can check out that new video below.