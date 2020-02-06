Various News: AEW Cameraman Focuses On ‘Vince Still Sucks’ Shirt, Miz and Mrs. Highlights and Synopsis for Next Week’s Episode, Fans Polled On NXT Takeover

– During last night’s AEW Dark taping before Dynamite, AEW held a segment honoring Austin Idol and Missy Hyatt. During that segment, an AEW cameraman kept a focus on a fan wearing a ‘Vince Still Sucks’ shirt, a shot at Vince McMahon. It can be seen at 25 seconds in the video below. While the shirt could be seen during Dynamite, the camera didn’t focus on it as it did during Dark. The shirt is being sold on teepublic.com.

Prior to the start of #AEWDynamite LIVE from Huntsville, wrestling legends Missy Hyatt and Austin Idol made an appearance. pic.twitter.com/wlxkyaZ4qT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 6, 2020

– Here’s a synopsis for next week’s episode of Miz & Mrs., as well as highlights from last night’s episode.

Mike and Maryse host baby number two’s gender reveal party; George seeks his 15 minutes of fame.

– WWE has polled fans on which title is in the most jeopardy at NXT Takeover: Portland. 44% voted that Adam Cole will lose the NXT Championship to Tommaso Ciampa, followed by 32.8% for the NXT Tag Team titles, 16.3% for the NXT Women’s title and 7.1% for the NXT North American title.