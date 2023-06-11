Various News: AEW Sets Cincinnati Return, WWE King Of The Ring Update

A new Fightful Select report has revealed some backstage tidbits from the industry that you can find below:

– Sources for Fightful indicate that AEW is slated for a Cincinnati appearance for a September episode of AEW Dynamite. This will be the promotion’s first show in the city since October of last year.

– Fightful made inquiries regarding a potential reschedulding of WWE King of the Ring for 2023, but sources responded that no such plans have been discussed openly. It was indicated, however, that King and Queen of the Ring might be held in reserve as an option for future events in Saudi Arabia.