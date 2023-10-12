– AEW has started a ticket pre-sale for the upcoming Collision show on December 2 in Erie, Pennsylvania. The event is being held at the Erie Insurance Arena. The ticket pre-sale code for the event is CPMD13 (h/t PWInsider).

– Impact Wrestling released the Immersed: Jake Something behind-the-scenes video showcasing Jake Something’s match with SANADA from Impact Emergence:

– Impact has revealed the new UK Invasion Tour t-shirts, which are available to pre-order now at ShopImpact.com: