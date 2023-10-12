wrestling / News
Various News: AEW Collision Ticket Pre-Sale Code for Dec. 2, Behind the Scenes of SANADA vs. Jake Something, Impact Reveals UK Invasion Tour Shirts
– AEW has started a ticket pre-sale for the upcoming Collision show on December 2 in Erie, Pennsylvania. The event is being held at the Erie Insurance Arena. The ticket pre-sale code for the event is CPMD13 (h/t PWInsider).
– Impact Wrestling released the Immersed: Jake Something behind-the-scenes video showcasing Jake Something’s match with SANADA from Impact Emergence:
– Impact has revealed the new UK Invasion Tour t-shirts, which are available to pre-order now at ShopImpact.com:
Pre Order for the IMPACT UK Invasion Tour T Shirts is AVAILABLE NOW on https://t.co/m7UtfvpxH2!
🚨These items are only available for pickup at events on the 2023 UK Invasion Tour.
Here: https://t.co/Ym9gCsGvh5 pic.twitter.com/abJKZwswB1
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 11, 2023
