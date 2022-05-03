wrestling / News

Various News: AEW Console Game Wrestler Reveals This Week, Upcoming MLW Dates

May 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Games All Elite Arcade Image Credit: AEW Games

As noted, AEW Games announced that there will be an All Elite Arcade on Wednesday, May 4 with a new sneak peek at the upcoming AEW console game. The Twitch session will also feature two wrestler reveals the upcoming AEW console game. Fans can heck out the stream at 11:00 am EST on Twitch.tv/AEWGames.

PWInsider reports that MLW has upcoming dates booked for June 23 in New York City at the Melrose Ballroom and July 16 in Chicago at Cicero Stadium.

