wrestling / News
Various News: AEW Console Game Wrestler Reveals This Week, Upcoming MLW Dates
May 3, 2022 | Posted by
– As noted, AEW Games announced that there will be an All Elite Arcade on Wednesday, May 4 with a new sneak peek at the upcoming AEW console game. The Twitch session will also feature two wrestler reveals the upcoming AEW console game. Fans can heck out the stream at 11:00 am EST on Twitch.tv/AEWGames.
This Wednesday's #AllEliteArcade features not ONE but TWO wrestler reveals + gameplay footage from the upcoming AEW console game!
Join us on @ 11am ET on https://t.co/nKyzEppIFL#AEWGames pic.twitter.com/YedXSvL1HF
— AEW Games (@AEWGames) May 2, 2022
– PWInsider reports that MLW has upcoming dates booked for June 23 in New York City at the Melrose Ballroom and July 16 in Chicago at Cicero Stadium.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Giving New Talent 90 Days to Show Progress
- Kurt Angle On What Influenced Him To Call Chris Jericho The Greatest of All Time
- MJF Says He Will Go To WWE In 2024 If Vince McMahon Pays Him Enough
- Jim Ross Recalls Initial WWE Brand Split In 2002, Process Of Coming Up With Raw & SmackDown Rosters