Various News: AEW Dark Elevation Highlights, First Recipient of Rocky Johnson Medal for Mettle Award

– The International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame has announced that 10-year-old Drew Hale of Johnstown, New York will be the first recipient of the Rocky Johnson Medal for Mettle Award. You can see the full announcement below:

ALBANY, NY – July 13 – The IPWHF is extremely proud to announce that 10-year-old Drew Hale of Johnstown, New York is the first ever “Rocky Johnson Medal for Mettle” Award recipient.

Two years ago, Drew was diagnosed with Brain Cancer. After surgery and undergoing grueling chemotherapy treatments, Drew’s battle to recovery has become an inspiration to the local community through fundraisers including the Make a Wish foundation and the “Go Blue for Drew” campaign.

An avid pro wrestling fan, Drew has done his best to attend as many independent shows in Upstate New York as he can while undergoing treatment. Drew is a perfect example of what we can strive to be, a true warrior and inspiration who doesn’t know the meaning of the word quit.

The “Rocky Johnson Medal for Mettle Award” will be presented during the IPWHF Induction Ceremony on Saturday August 28 at the Desmond Hotel in Albany, New York.

The “Rocky Johnson Medal for Mettle Award” is named for pro wrestling legend and former IPWHF Board Member, the late, great Rocky “Soulman” Johnson and is awarded annually to a recipient who exemplifies what it means to be tough in the face of extreme adversity. The recipient is selected by the IPWHF Hall of Fame Selection Board fronted by Dr. Bob Bryla.

The IPWHF is a registered 501(C)3 Non-Profit organization and is duly recognized by the New York State Board of Regents as an educational institution. For more information and media inquiries, contact Mike Falvo at the information below.