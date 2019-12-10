wrestling / News

Various News: AEW Dark Lineup for Tonight, Lineup for Tonight’s Impact on AXS TV

December 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark Kip Sabian vs. Kenny Omega

– Here is the lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark for matches that were taped last Wednesday (Dec. 4). AEW Dark tonight will feature Kenny Omega vs. Kip Sabian and more.

* Kenny Omega vs. Kip Sabian
* Scorpio Sky vs. The Librarian Peter Avalon vs. Jimmy Havoc
* The Jurassic Express vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds

– Impact Wrestling has announced the following lineup for tonight’s show on AXS TV:

* Non-Title Match: Impact Champion Sami Callihan vs. Ken Shamrock
* Tessa Blanchard vs. Madman Fulton
* Old School Rules Match: Rhino vs. Rob Van Dam with Tommy Dreamer as special guest referee
* Moose vs. Acey Romero
* Tag Team Open to Determine No 1 Contenders for Tag Team Championships

