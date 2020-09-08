Various News: AEW Dark Reminder, Updated Impact Wrestling Lineup, Cold Open for Tonight’s Impact

– All Elite Wrestling is back with a new episode of AEW Dark tonight. The show will be streaming on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. The AEW Dark lineup features seven matches, which you can see below:

* Brian Cage vs. Tony Donati

* Eddie Kingston vs. Lee Johnson

* Anna Jay (w/ Dark Order) vs. Skyler Moore

* Ricky Starks vs. Ben Carter

* Sonny Kiss vs. Serpentico

* Griff Garrison vs. Angelico

* Sean Legacy vs. Will Hobbs

– Impact Wrestling returns with a new episode of IMPACT! tonight on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:

* New Impact champion Eric Young to kick off show

* Impact Tag Team Championship Match: Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. The Rascalz

* Chris Bey vs. TJP

* Locker Room Talk with Kylie Rae and Susie

* Brian Myers offers Willie Mack a handshake

* Moose looks for EC3

As noted, Impact will be followed by a new episode of Impact in 60, showcasing Bully Ray. Here’s the lineup:

* Bully Ray vs. Sting – Slammiversary 2013

* Bully Ray vs. AJ Styles – Slammiversary 2011

– Impact also released the cold opening video for tonight’s show, which you can view below.