Various News: AEW Dark Reminder, Updated Impact Wrestling Lineup, Cold Open for Tonight’s Impact

September 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark

– All Elite Wrestling is back with a new episode of AEW Dark tonight. The show will be streaming on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. The AEW Dark lineup features seven matches, which you can see below:

* Brian Cage vs. Tony Donati
* Eddie Kingston vs. Lee Johnson
* Anna Jay (w/ Dark Order) vs. Skyler Moore
* Ricky Starks vs. Ben Carter
* Sonny Kiss vs. Serpentico
* Griff Garrison vs. Angelico
* Sean Legacy vs. Will Hobbs

– Impact Wrestling returns with a new episode of IMPACT! tonight on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:

* New Impact champion Eric Young to kick off show
Impact Tag Team Championship Match: Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. The Rascalz
* Chris Bey vs. TJP
* Locker Room Talk with Kylie Rae and Susie
* Brian Myers offers Willie Mack a handshake
* Moose looks for EC3

As noted, Impact will be followed by a new episode of Impact in 60, showcasing Bully Ray. Here’s the lineup:

* Bully Ray vs. Sting – Slammiversary 2013
* Bully Ray vs. AJ Styles – Slammiversary 2011

– Impact also released the cold opening video for tonight’s show, which you can view below.

