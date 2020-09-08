wrestling / News
Various News: AEW Dark Reminder, Updated Impact Wrestling Lineup, Cold Open for Tonight’s Impact
– All Elite Wrestling is back with a new episode of AEW Dark tonight. The show will be streaming on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. The AEW Dark lineup features seven matches, which you can see below:
* Brian Cage vs. Tony Donati
* Eddie Kingston vs. Lee Johnson
* Anna Jay (w/ Dark Order) vs. Skyler Moore
* Ricky Starks vs. Ben Carter
* Sonny Kiss vs. Serpentico
* Griff Garrison vs. Angelico
* Sean Legacy vs. Will Hobbs
SEVEN MATCHES!#AEWDark is stacked for your viewing pleasure tomorrow night!
Watch AEW Dark via our Official YouTube Channel – https://t.co/VuQtPAtLhb pic.twitter.com/2n1KRgZBwk
— AEW Dark (@TheAEWDark) September 7, 2020
– Impact Wrestling returns with a new episode of IMPACT! tonight on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:
* New Impact champion Eric Young to kick off show
* Impact Tag Team Championship Match: Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. The Rascalz
* Chris Bey vs. TJP
* Locker Room Talk with Kylie Rae and Susie
* Brian Myers offers Willie Mack a handshake
* Moose looks for EC3
As noted, Impact will be followed by a new episode of Impact in 60, showcasing Bully Ray. Here’s the lineup:
* Bully Ray vs. Sting – Slammiversary 2013
* Bully Ray vs. AJ Styles – Slammiversary 2011
– Impact also released the cold opening video for tonight’s show, which you can view below.
