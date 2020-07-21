wrestling / News
Various News: AEW Dark Programming Reminder, Updated Lineup for Tonight’s Impact
– As noted, AEW is back tonight with eight new matchups for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark. Here is the card for tonight’s AEW Dark. The show debuts at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel.
* Kilynn King vs. Diamante
* Best Friends vs. Brady Pierce & Sabby
* Scorpio Sky vs. Aaron Solow
* Hikaru Shida vs. Rache Chanel
* Peter Avalon & Brandon Cutler w/ Leva Bates vs. The Butcher & The Blade
* Kip Sabian w/ Penelope Ford vs. Corey Hollis
* Ricky Starks vs. Will Hobbs
* Darby Allin vs. Robert Anthony
– Impact Wrestling is back with a new episode of IMPACT! tonight on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:
* EC3 is back in Impact Wrestling
* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship: The North vs. The Motor City Machine Guns
* Heath Miller going to Impact at Rhino’s invitation.
Also, there will be a new Impact in 60 tonight showcasing Ladder Matches.
More Trending Stories
- Jack Evans Argues With Ivelisse Over His Claims She Was ‘Difficult’ In Lucha Underground
- Spoiler on Reported Impact Plans For Motor City Machine Guns
- Extreme Rules Notes: Vince McMahon Personally Oversaw ‘Eye for an Eye’ Match, More
- Charlotte Flair on How Andrade Proposed to Her, on Possibly Having Children and Becoming a Mom