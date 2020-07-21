wrestling / News

Various News: AEW Dark Programming Reminder, Updated Lineup for Tonight’s Impact

July 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As noted, AEW is back tonight with eight new matchups for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark. Here is the card for tonight’s AEW Dark. The show debuts at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel.

* Kilynn King vs. Diamante
* Best Friends vs. Brady Pierce & Sabby
* Scorpio Sky vs. Aaron Solow
* Hikaru Shida vs. Rache Chanel
* Peter Avalon & Brandon Cutler w/ Leva Bates vs. The Butcher & The Blade
* Kip Sabian w/ Penelope Ford vs. Corey Hollis
* Ricky Starks vs. Will Hobbs
* Darby Allin vs. Robert Anthony

– Impact Wrestling is back with a new episode of IMPACT! tonight on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:

* EC3 is back in Impact Wrestling
* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship: The North vs. The Motor City Machine Guns
* Heath Miller going to Impact at Rhino’s invitation.

Also, there will be a new Impact in 60 tonight showcasing Ladder Matches.

