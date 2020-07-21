Various News: AEW Dark Programming Reminder, Updated Lineup for Tonight’s Impact

– As noted, AEW is back tonight with eight new matchups for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark. Here is the card for tonight’s AEW Dark. The show debuts at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel.

* Kilynn King vs. Diamante

* Best Friends vs. Brady Pierce & Sabby

* Scorpio Sky vs. Aaron Solow

* Hikaru Shida vs. Rache Chanel

* Peter Avalon & Brandon Cutler w/ Leva Bates vs. The Butcher & The Blade

* Kip Sabian w/ Penelope Ford vs. Corey Hollis

* Ricky Starks vs. Will Hobbs

* Darby Allin vs. Robert Anthony

– Impact Wrestling is back with a new episode of IMPACT! tonight on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:

* EC3 is back in Impact Wrestling

* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship: The North vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

* Heath Miller going to Impact at Rhino’s invitation.

Also, there will be a new Impact in 60 tonight showcasing Ladder Matches.