Various News: AEW Dynamite Heads to North Carolina on July 28, Ever-Rise Live Episode 20
– AEW announced on last night’s Dynamite that AEW will be heading to Queen City, Charlotte, North Carolina for the July 28 episode of Dynamite. The event will be held at the Bojangles Coliseum. Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, June 11 at 10:00 EST at AEWTIx.com.
It was announced last night on #AEWDynamite that #AEW will return to the Queen City, Charlotte, North Carolina on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
Tickets go on sale – Friday, June 11 at 10am Eastern – https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/6EIXzyWfNo
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 5, 2021
– Ever-Rise released Episode 20 of Ever-Rise Live today. You can check out the latest episode from Matt Martel and Chase Parker below:
The moment is here…it's the HISTORIC 20th episode of #EverRiseLive! @MattMartelWWE & @ChaseParkerWWE are back with their BIGGEST GUEST EVER! Who could it be?! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/lUK9mlBEJk
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 5, 2021
