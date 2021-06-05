wrestling / News

Various News: AEW Dynamite Heads to North Carolina on July 28, Ever-Rise Live Episode 20

June 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite 7-28-21

– AEW announced on last night’s Dynamite that AEW will be heading to Queen City, Charlotte, North Carolina for the July 28 episode of Dynamite. The event will be held at the Bojangles Coliseum. Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, June 11 at 10:00 EST at AEWTIx.com.

– Ever-Rise released Episode 20 of Ever-Rise Live today. You can check out the latest episode from Matt Martel and Chase Parker below:

Jeffrey Harris

