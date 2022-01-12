wrestling / News
Various News: AEW Dynamite in Jacksonville Ticket Pre-Sale Code, Brian Myers Announces Create A Pro Wrestling Academy Open House
– Per PWInsider, the ticket pre-sale code for AEW Dynamite at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida in March is AEWJAX. The event will be held on Wednesday, March 2. Pre-sale tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.
This will serve as the go-home edition of Dynamite before AEW Revolution 2022. Tickets will go sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 14 at 10:00 am ET.
– Brian Myers has announced that his Create A Pro Wrestling Academy will be having an Open House session tomorrow (Jan. 13) at 7:00 pm local time. The event will feature a training class and live demo matches. Also, another Open House will be held on January 19. You can view the details below.
Who wants it? @CreateAPro Wrestling Academy Open House tomorrow at 7PM. pic.twitter.com/CRpGxUj5rj
— Brian Myers (@Myers_Wrestling) January 12, 2022
If you’re looking to start wrestling training in the NY/NJ area, look no further than @CreateAPro. NY Open House tomorrow, 1/13. NJ Open House Wednesday, 1/19. Bet on yourself and make it happen. pic.twitter.com/46MCVG1nb4
— Leo Sparrow (@NoSteakAllSizzl) January 12, 2022
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Calls Out Autograph Chasers in Pandemic, Defends Jumping Into Crowd at AEW Show
- Details on MLW’s Anti-Trust Lawsuit Against WWE, WWE Comments
- Kenny Omega Issues Apology To Jim Cornette Over Recent Twitter Comments, Cornette Responds
- Hulk Hogan Earns Criticism For Comment About Betty White, Bob Saget & Sidney Poitier’s Deaths