Various News: AEW Dynamite in Jacksonville Ticket Pre-Sale Code, Brian Myers Announces Create A Pro Wrestling Academy Open House

– Per PWInsider, the ticket pre-sale code for AEW Dynamite at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida in March is AEWJAX. The event will be held on Wednesday, March 2. Pre-sale tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.

This will serve as the go-home edition of Dynamite before AEW Revolution 2022. Tickets will go sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 14 at 10:00 am ET.

– Brian Myers has announced that his Create A Pro Wrestling Academy will be having an Open House session tomorrow (Jan. 13) at 7:00 pm local time. The event will feature a training class and live demo matches. Also, another Open House will be held on January 19. You can view the details below.

Who wants it? @CreateAPro Wrestling Academy Open House tomorrow at 7PM. pic.twitter.com/CRpGxUj5rj — Brian Myers (@Myers_Wrestling) January 12, 2022