Various News: Updated Lineup for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Scott D’Amore Praises Referee, Adam Cole on WWE After the Bell

November 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Here is the lineup for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT:

* Cody Rhodes to make “career announcement” on AEW Dynamite.
* AEW Champion Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Kenny Omega & Hangman Page
* Private Party vs. Hybrid 2 vs. The Dark Order
* Brandon Cutler vs. Shawn Spears.
* AEW Women’s Champion Riho & Shanna vs. Emi Sakura & Jamie Hayter
* Trent of Best Friends vs. PAC
* Hikaru Shida vs. Big Swole

– Impact Wrestling’s Scott D’Amore shared a tweet today, praising Impact Wrestling referee Cameron Adamson. You can check out his statement below.

D’Amore wrote, “I have seen a lot of people who dream big but don’t want to do the hard work to make dreams become a reality. Cam is an inspirations not just because of the amazing things he can do physically but because he outworks everybody around him day in and day out.”

– NXT champion Adam Cole was a guest this week on WWE After the Bell. You can check out a video of his appearance on this week’s show below.

