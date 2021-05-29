wrestling / News
Various News: AEW Dynamite Video Highlights for 5.28.21, This Week’s Ever-Rise Live
May 29, 2021 | Posted by
– Below are some additional video highlights for last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT:
– WWE NXT released the latest edition of Ever-Rise Live. This week’s show features Matt Martel and Chase Parker making a big announcement. You can view that episode below:
It's been a rough couple of weeks for #EverRise, so they decided to take #EverRiseLive back to the timeshare! Find out which match on this week's #WWENXT @MattMartelWWE & @ChaseParkerWWE are most interested in, PLUS a big announcement for next week's show! pic.twitter.com/eWF7yYfYSU
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 29, 2021