Various News: AEW Full Gear Buy-In Now Streaming, Jordynne Grace Lifts Four Plates, Top Ten Moments From WWE Smackdown
November 13, 2021
– The Buy-In show for AEW Full Gear is now streaming online. It will feature a match with Thunder Rosa and Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose & Jamie Hayter. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
– In a post on Twitter, Jordynne Grace achieved her personal benchmark of lifting four plates.
FINALLY pulled four plates. ⚪️⚪️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Qs3pRE3ogN
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) November 13, 2021
– WWE has posted a new video with the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.
