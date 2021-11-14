wrestling / News

Various News: AEW Full Gear Buy-In Now Streaming, Jordynne Grace Lifts Four Plates, Top Ten Moments From WWE Smackdown

November 13, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Full Gear Buy In

– The Buy-In show for AEW Full Gear is now streaming online. It will feature a match with Thunder Rosa and Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose & Jamie Hayter. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

– In a post on Twitter, Jordynne Grace achieved her personal benchmark of lifting four plates.

– WWE has posted a new video with the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Full Gear, Friday Night Smackdown, Jordynne Grace, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading