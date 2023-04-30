wrestling / News

Various News: Details On When The Firm Deletion Was Filmed, Note On Mercedes Mone’s NJPW Contract

April 29, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
AEW Dynamite Ethan Page Matt Hardy Image Credit: AEW

A new Fightful Select report has revealed the following items:

– This past Thursday saw AEW filming a Compound Match featuring The Firm and the Hardys. Sources indicate that Giancarlo Dittamo was involved with the filming.

– Reports indicate that NJPW/STARDOM has extended their affiliation with Mercedes Mone on a per appearance arrangement, although she is signed to continue with the promotion at least through Resurgence.

