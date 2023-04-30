wrestling / News
Various News: Details On When The Firm Deletion Was Filmed, Note On Mercedes Mone’s NJPW Contract
A new Fightful Select report has revealed the following items:
– This past Thursday saw AEW filming a Compound Match featuring The Firm and the Hardys. Sources indicate that Giancarlo Dittamo was involved with the filming.
– Reports indicate that NJPW/STARDOM has extended their affiliation with Mercedes Mone on a per appearance arrangement, although she is signed to continue with the promotion at least through Resurgence.