wrestling / News
Various News: AEW Has Remixed Themes Prepared For Talent, WWE Wrestlers Take Part Community Events, Uncle Howdy Merchandise Available
November 25, 2022
– Fightful Select reports that AEW has prepared remixes of themes for several wrestlers there. It’s unknown when or if the themes will be used, however.
– Nikki Cross, Cathy Kelley, Austin Theory and Titus O’Neill were in Boston this past Tuesday takin part in WWE community events.
– WWE is selling a new Uncle Howdy shirt, as well as Survivor Series merchandise.
