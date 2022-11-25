wrestling / News

Various News: AEW Has Remixed Themes Prepared For Talent, WWE Wrestlers Take Part Community Events, Uncle Howdy Merchandise Available

November 25, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Logo Image Credit: AEW

Fightful Select reports that AEW has prepared remixes of themes for several wrestlers there. It’s unknown when or if the themes will be used, however.

– Nikki Cross, Cathy Kelley, Austin Theory and Titus O’Neill were in Boston this past Tuesday takin part in WWE community events.

– WWE is selling a new Uncle Howdy shirt, as well as Survivor Series merchandise.

